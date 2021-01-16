Suspect wanted from a December homicide found dead in Midland

Alejandro Marcello Ramirez was a wanted suspect in a homicide from December 30, he was found dead in an open field.

On Friday, around 6:15 p.m, Midland Police Department was dispatched to the 4200 block of Holiday Hill Road in reference to a dead body found in an open field.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed a male subject was deceased.

The deceased male was identified as Alejandro Marcello Ramirez, 66.

Ramirez was a suspect in a homicide that occurred on December 30, 2020.