Suspect wanted from a December homicide found dead in Midland

On Friday, around 6:15 p.m, Midland Police Department was dispatched to the 4200 block of Holiday Hill Road in reference to a dead body found in an open field.
Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed a male subject was deceased.
The deceased male was identified as Alejandro Marcello Ramirez, 66.
Ramirez was a suspect in a homicide that occurred on December 30, 2020.
An autopsy was requested and next to kin has been notified.