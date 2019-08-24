HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police are conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Officers arrived at an Allsup's store on 321 Dal Paso just before midnight on Thursday.

Police say there were reports of an armed man. He was later Identified as Roberto Mata, 46, of Carlsbad.

Mata was struck by an officer during the encounter and died on scene.

According to New Mexico State Police, they believe a third person involved fled the scene in a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pick-up.

We're told information on what led up to the shooting will be released as the investigation moves forward.

The officer's name will not be released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.