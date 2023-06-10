Suspect arrested after fleeing police and crashing into light pole

ODESSA, Texas — Saturday morning, 19-year-old Ervey Luna, fled from officers in a vehicle and led them on a chase beginning at UTPB. Eventually, Luna lost control and crashed into a light pole at the MCM Elegante parking lot. No officers were injured.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle who was trying to get out, but couldn't because Luna wouldn't stop. The passenger was waving for officers to help. Luna was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital. The passenger was not injured and was not charged.