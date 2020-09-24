Susie's South Forty is starting their holiday candy preparation earlier this year

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas would be nothing without the local sweet treats we know and love.



And Susie's South Forty is getting to work a month earlier than normal this holiday season.



"If something happens and some of our staff get sick, then we won't be able to make it up, so we're working toward that because everything's so unpredictable," Susie Hitchcock-Hall said.



They're also only working with a staff of about 20 employees, one third of their typical holiday crew because of how slow business has been due to the pandemic.



"But we couldn't bring back all the employees, so it's fewer employees, so it takes longer," Hitchcock-Hall said.



They're building up inventory of their 2 biggest sellers that have a year's time shelf life: Texas trash and their pecan toffee.



The rest of the specialty sweets are made fresh daily.



Now it's not such an easy process making this candy. The winners candy starts on a tray with carmel and pecans, it's cut into squares, dipped in chocolate, cupped, and ends up in a box tied nicely with a bow.



And we can't forget about decorations!



"We're putting out our Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas out all at once, our decorating and all, so it's taken care of. We'll just do it in sections," Hitchcock-Hall said.



They're planning ahead to be ready for the unknowns this season could bring.



"We understand it because we've been through it with the oil. We're starting our 30th year, so we know about the hills and valleys, but this year the valleys are pretty deep. But we'll make it. We're West Texans, we'll make it," Hitchcock-Hall said.