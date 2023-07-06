Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament to raise money for American Red Cross

Gamers from across the state will compete for a $2,500 prize pool on July 8 and 9.

MIDLAND, Texas — Urgent Fury, a longtime eSports tournament organization, is hosting a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament in Midland, Texas on July 8 and 9.

Gamers from across the state will compete for a $2,500 prize pool and will be raising money for the American Red Cross through the Mission Red Gaming program.

The tournament will be held at the Bush Convention Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the tournament starts at 12 p.m. Participants will compete in a double-elimination bracket for a chance to win the grand prize.

The event will be streamed on Twitch starting at 12 p.m. You can watch live at www.twitch.tv/urgentfury or come out and watch live for free.