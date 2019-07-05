BIG SPRING, TEXAS -- After a routine maintenance procedure went wrong April 22, the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center has shutdown for the summer.

According to the Center's post, a private contract company was hired to work on the water slide pump.

After leaving their equipment unattended at the facility, a crane started rolling from its initial position.

The force from the crash into a part of the pool building caused extensive damage.

This failure to secure the stationary object devastated the center's mechanical, chemical, electrical, filter, and pump rooms within the building.

The organization sincerely apologizes for the summer bummer, but they are diving in head first in the recovery process.

The center plans to keep the community updated on the progress of fixing up the facility.