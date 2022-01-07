Sul Ross State University to finish renovation on the Museum of the Big Bend in early 2023

Glass panels will be installed at the entrance of the museum to honor the area's ranching heritage.

ALPINE, Texas — The Museum of the Big Bend on the campus of Sul Ross State University will be likely completing its renovation project in early 2023.

The Museum is expected to become double the size it was before and include a temporary exhibit gallery, a rotating Tom Lea gallery and an inviting interior event space that has a connecting outdoor patio that highlights the western mountains.

There will be a total of 30 panels in the area, but only 20 are still available for family brands with a donation of $10,000. There will also be a recognition board inside the museum with the name of the donor, the name of the ranch and the date the ranch was established.