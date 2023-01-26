Sul Ross State University receives $2.7 Million grant from 'Connecting Minorities Communities Pilot Program'

“The NTIA grant will allow Sul Ross State University to accomplish three goals, all of which will improve the availability and integrity of the technology resources most frequently utilized by our students,” said Chief Information Officer Jacob Fuentes. “First, significant networking and technology infrastructure improvements will be performed on our main campus. Then, distance education and learning technology across all campus locations will be upgraded. Finally, we will begin a pilot program to distribute laptops to students who demonstrate the need and otherwise lack access to technology when off campus. Collaboratively, members of our faculty and staff have worked together to prepare, submit, and now receive this grant. It is an exciting opportunity that will leverage technology resources to serve our students.”