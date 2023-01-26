Sul Ross State University receives $2.7 Million grant from 'Connecting Minorities Communities Pilot Program'

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University recently received a $2.7 Million grant from the 'Connection Minorities Communities Pilot Program'.
This grant will be used from all the SRSU campuses to improve distance learning and communications. The campuses are in Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde.
“The NTIA grant will allow Sul Ross State University to accomplish three goals, all of which will improve the availability and integrity of the technology resources most frequently utilized by our students,” said Chief Information Officer Jacob Fuentes. “First, significant networking and technology infrastructure improvements will be performed on our main campus. Then, distance education and learning technology across all campus locations will be upgraded. Finally, we will begin a pilot program to distribute laptops to students who demonstrate the need and otherwise lack access to technology when off campus. Collaboratively, members of our faculty and staff have worked together to prepare, submit, and now receive this grant. It is an exciting opportunity that will leverage technology resources to serve our students.”
These funds will go directly to upgrading existing equipment, which includes 16 distance learning classrooms, teaching labs, 12 smart classrooms, auditoriums and conference rooms. Laptops will also be available to students who demonstrate need and have no access to these items off campus.
The work on these campuses will take over a three-year period, while major projects will be worked on during the summer months.