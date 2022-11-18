Sul Ross State University names new president

The Texas State University System Board of Regents selected Carlos Hernandez as the 14th President of the university

ALPINE, Texas — Carlos Hernandez has been appointed as the 14th president of Sul Ross State University by the Texas State University System Board of Regents.

Hernandez served as the interim president since June 4, 2022.

“As interim president, Dr. Hernandez has made remarkable progress on efforts to grow and improve Sul Ross, such as strengthening student recruitment programs, expanding marketing campaigns to grow enrollment, and implementing efficiencies to reduce administrative overhead," said Chancellor Brian McCall. “We’re excited to see what’s ahead for Sul Ross under the leadership of Dr. Hernandez and his team.

Before heading over to Sul Ross State University, Hernandez worked at Sam Houston State University as their Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Operations.

He has also worked at several other positions at different Texas schools including UTEP and the University of North Texas System.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the students, faculty, and staff of Sul Ross State University and will work tirelessly to continue advancing the strategic goals of the university," Hernandez said. "I’d like to thank Chairman Austin, the entire Board of Regents, and Chancellor McCall for this opportunity and their confidence in my abilities to be successful in this role.”