Sul Ross State University football coach passes away

37-year-old Kevin Canty was the offensive coordinator for the Lobos.

ALPINE, Texas — The Sul Ross State University Football team and community will have heavy hearts this morning as offensive coordinator Kevin Canty has passed away.

The 37-year-old has been at Sul Ross State University for the past two seasons and coached for more than 15 years in total.

Canty had previous stops in Alpine, Texas at Beloit Collehe as an offensive coordinator, offense line coach and interim head coach.

Canty was a big reason for the team's offensive success last season including helping guide four players on the offensive side of the ball to All-Conference honors.

School President Pete P. Gallego said that Canty was always willing to help all the students that he coached and used his experience to help improve their football skills as well as life skills.

There is no information out yet about a cause of death for Canty.