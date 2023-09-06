Sul Ross State University community packs up more than 46,000 meals for 9/11 'Feed the Funnel' event

141 volunteers were on hand to help out with the event. All the packed meals will be donated to 12 food pantries in the Big Bend region.

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University students, faculty, staff and community members came together to pack up over 46,000 meals for the 9/11 'Feed the Funnel' event.

SRSU was one of 15 universities that participated in this fundraising event. In total, there were 141 volunteers on hand to help get the meals packed.

All of these packed meals will be going to 12 food pantries in the Big Bend region. The event is in collaboration with the 9/11 Day, AmeriCorps and The Pack Shack.