Sul Ross State Foundation receives Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program Grant

ALPINE, Texas — The Sul Ross State Foundation has been awarded the Union Pacific Coommunity Ties Giving Program Grant for its work on the first Hispanic Mural on the Alpine campus.

The $25,000 grant was given for the "Living the Dream-Cultural Pride on Campus" project and is right outside the Pete. P Gallego Center.

“We are inspired by the wonderful work that Carol Fairlie coordinated for our first Hispanic Mural on campus,” said Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness. “With the Union Pacific grant, we can continue enhancing outdoor spaces on campus by creating a second mural to honor our diverse heritage.”

The goal of the project was to raise awareness and appreciation of their diverse society.