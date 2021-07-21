Submit a chalk drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card from Atmos Energy

MIDLAND, Texas — 811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.
Starting July 21 and continuing through Aug. 6, anyone can enter the “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging” contest:
- Grab plenty of sidewalk chalk and head outdoors.
- Pick a location on your property such as a patio, sidewalk, or driveway.
- Ready, set, draw! Gus the Gopher loves the 811 logo and any artwork that promotes safe digging, so get creative!
- Take a photo and upload your chalk drawing online at atmosenergy.com/contest.
Eight winners will be chosen at random to win a $100 gift card to a local hardware store of their choice, and winners will be announced on Aug. 11 – 811 Day. Visit atmosenergy.com/contest for more details.