Submit a chalk drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card from Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy is hosting the “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging” chalk drawing contest to highlight the importance of calling 811 before any type of digging.

MIDLAND, Texas — 811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.

Starting July 21 and continuing through Aug. 6, anyone can enter the “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging” contest:

Grab plenty of sidewalk chalk and head outdoors.

Pick a location on your property such as a patio, sidewalk, or driveway.

Ready, set, draw! Gus the Gopher loves the 811 logo and any artwork that promotes safe digging, so get creative!

Take a photo and upload your chalk drawing online at atmosenergy.com/contest.