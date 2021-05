Current students at Lee High and Lee Freshman were able to pick among four versions of the new logo.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new logo for Legacy High School has been selected.

Four choices were presented to current students, who voted among the logos. The options were all based on a design created by students.

All four options feature the school's new mascot, a Revolutionary-war era rebel.

The top-voted selection received 30% of the votes, with the second choice receiving 28%.