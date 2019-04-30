ODESSA, Texas — A group of students outside of the ECISD Administration Building protested for and against of the 18-year-old student accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old.

The protest occurred on April 30 and was part of the movement "Justice for Ke'Evan Majors".

KWES

Majors was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one charge of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Protesters showed up at the building to petition for Majors' ability to walk the stage at graduation.

One person who showed up was not protesting in favor of Majors and had a sign in defense of the girl.

KWES

ECISD was unable to confirm whether or not Majors would be able to walk the stage due to student privacy issues.