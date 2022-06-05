Why students are posting fights on social media

A fight that broke out at Crockett Middle School in Odessa has people left wondering why students post these fights on social media pages.

ODESSA, Texas — On Wednesday, a fight at Crockett Middle School in Odessa could be seen circulating on social media.

It was just one of many videos similar to that shared on a social media page.

According to school officials, the students involved are okay after the incident.

However it begs the question, why are students recording fights in the first place and then posting them on social media?

These are questions that people like Crockett Middle School principal Maribel Aranda are still trying to figure out.

"I wish I knew the answer to that because you're right, social media and phones now, it's very easy to access any type of media. I wish I knew the answer as to why they have to record everything that they do," Aranda said.

Aranda also mentioned that it feels like children can even anticipate when something like a fight is about to break out. The first thing that comes out when that happens? The phone.

"The phones. It’s the first thing that comes out. Even if it starts with just words, they are anticipating perhaps there’s gonna be something else and that’s the first thing that comes out, the phones. They put it on every website that there is out there," Aranda said.

There are several social media pages dedicated to showing fights at schools in the district and in the area.

In an effort to keep the video and social media page from spreading, we will not be showing any information that leads to the page. However, administrators at Crockett can't take the pages down because they aren't school accounts.

"There’s no way for us to even bring it down because we don’t know who started it, and that’s the thing. That anonymous type thing with any type of social media, sometimes we can’t even get to who did it, who started it, who posted it because it’s anonymous," Aranda said.

Aranda believes that the only way for these actions to stop is for children to mature and understand how this impacts others.