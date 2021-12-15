Students gather at Cavalry Cross to hear story of Christmas

ODESSA, Texas — A group of students gathered at the Cavalry Cross along Highway 191 Tuesday for a special Christmas celebration.
Children were treated to Christmas carols as well as local businessman and People Pride Scholarship Program founder John Bushman sharing the story and meaning of Christmas.
Bushman typically does this around Christmas time and Easter as well.
"After the regular school day is over...we pick them up and take them down and tutor them," Bushman said. "We start out the prayers everyday, and we just like to embed in their minds one time of the year at least where Jesus actually came from and how that came about, which as you and I as adults know that's the miracle of all time."
All the kids at the event got to sing some of their own Christmas Carols and spread some Christmas cheer this holiday season.