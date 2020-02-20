ODESSA, Texas — A student is in custody Thursday after bringing a gun to campus.

According to a voice mail sent to OHS parents, a random search was being conducted when a K-9 united specializing in drug detection alerted to a jacket on a desk.

When the 19-year-old student was brought in for questioning, officers say he was in possession of a small caliber handgun and a large amount of cash, though no drugs were found.

The student was taken into custody. His identity is not being released at this time.

The student faces a third degree felony charge of Places Weapons Prohibited, as well as a class B misdemeanor of False ID to a Police Officer. He is also facing possible expulsion.

OHS administration says classes continued following the search.

"We want to thank our ECISD police force that is vigilant in its work to keep our students and our staff safe," said Mike Adkins, Communications Officer for ECISD.

"In addition to the officers assigned to schools every day, K-9 searches are conducted at random locations on a regular basis. In the near future, our newest K-9 officer, which specializes in weapons detection, will join our police department full-time. Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority."