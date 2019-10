MIDLAND, Texas — A Lee High School student was struck by a car just after noon on October 2.

MISD confirmed the pedestrian was a student. The incident happened off campus, at the intersection of Tarleton and Shandon.

There is no word yet on if the teenager was injured.

Midland police say the pedestrian was struck by a red 2006 Mustang.

The driver has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.