The 12-year-old had the handgun in his backpack and is charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a Third-Degree Felony.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested earlier this morning after police found a handgun in the student's backpack.

The district received several reports from kids this morning about a potential weapon on campus. ECISD Police immediately located the student and found the handgun. The student is charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a Third-Degree Felony.