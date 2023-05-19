Student at Van Horn Junior High arrested on Terroristic Threat charges

This arrest was made after the Culberson County Sheriff's Office and CCAISD followed up on information about a shooting threat.

VAN HORN, Texas — A Student at Van Horn Junior High School has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat.

This comes after the Culberson County Sheriff's Office and the school district followed up on information about a possible shooting threat.

CCAISD put out a press release earlier in the day to talk about the information they had learned in relation to the threat. This is also the second incident of a threat made towards the district.

The Culberson County Sheriff's Office said that threats of violence will not be tolerated and those who make those threats will be held accountable both the school district and local law enforcement.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.