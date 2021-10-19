Student arrested at Crockett Middle School in Pecos for bringing BB gun to school

School administrators were notified and immediately confiscated the gun from the student.

CROCKETT, Texas — A Crockett Middle School student has been arrested by PBTISD Police officers after bringing a BB gun onto school grounds.

After another student notified a teacher early Tuesday morning, the teacher immediately let campus administration know about the Smith & Wesson BB gun being on campus.

Shortly after, PBTISD officers and campus administrators apprehended the student without incident and confiscated the gun from the student.

At no point was any students or staff member threatened or in harm's way according to the district.