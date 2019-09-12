BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Fire Department is keeping a vigilant eye on a structure fire they contained Monday afternoon.

They were sent to the 500 Block of Johnson around 2:20 P.M. to combat a structure fire.

According to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, the two-story building appeared to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

One fire truck was left behind to ensure the fire does not re-ignite.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

