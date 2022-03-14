Structure fire occurs at Big Spring apartment complex

Unit number two was a total loss and the tenants have been displaced.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Two people are recovering after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Big Spring.

This happened during the night of March 12 at the Bent Tree Apartments. Unit number was a total loss and the tenants were placed in another area.

No first responders were hurt, and none of the other units were damaged. However, two people were taken to the hospital with one of them sustaining minor burns. Firefighters are still trying to find the cause.