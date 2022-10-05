Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building.
The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time according to the City of Odessa.
All of the people in these structures were accounted for and no one was injured. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.