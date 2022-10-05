Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

No one was injured during the fire that occurred around 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building.

The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time according to the City of Odessa.