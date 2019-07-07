MIDLAND, Texas — “I wasn’t around a lot of creative people and everybody always told me you can’t make a living doing that," said street artist Calina Mishay.

But Mishay wanted to beat the odds and step out of her comfort zone.

“Finally one day I just was like I have to do this, I have to try and do these large murals. Because I fell in love with urban street art," said Mishay.

This leap of faith pushed Mishay to travel city to city painting murals and building her reputation. Now, it’s led her to paint a mural for Midland’s Downtown Library.

“It was a unique opportunity to come in and bring this color because it’s kind of just this sea of brown and gray downtown," said Mishay.

Her goal is to not only revamp the library's exterior, but to bring life to downtown.

“Unless the outside is inviting and cool and especially since our generation is all about taking our picture, walking around and doing these things in these cozy spots. I feel like art really does that," said Mishay.

So what can you expect from Mishay’s mural?

“My style is very expressive and I just feel like that comes from life through happy mistakes and layers and that’s all of our stories. So I really try to keep that within the art work of just people wanting to touch it, and be a part of it and have a feeling about it," said Mishay.

A win-win Mishay says, for all ages.

"You know everybody from three years old to 85, you know, we’ve had people get out of their car, 'I just want to do a dot' so we let them do their thing get a picture," said Mishay.

Speaking of pictures, it’s another thing to look forward to.

“It’s a social media world so if everybody’s excited about taking their selfies and these colorful backgrounds. which is awesome because it also gets people out and exploring their city on foot," said Mishay.