Story time is back in person at the Midland County Libraries this month

MIDLAND, Texas — "Story time has always been our most well-attended program," said Megan Buck, social impact and community engagement coordinator at Midland County Libraries.



A visit to the library wouldn't be the same without a fun story to read.



"Before COVID we would have 45, 50 families come to story time. It was sometimes really crowded in here," Buck said.



Good news! Story time is back and in person, but with a few book edits.



"We're now holding our story time programs in the Laura Bush community room, which is a larger room that gives everyone plenty of space," Buck said.



There's a limit of 10 people to the room and anyone age 10 and older has to wear a mask.



"Because it is a popular program, we have added more story times closer together on a scheduled day," Buck said.



Local moms are happy to have the program back.



"They're doing a great job. I felt very safe. We're very distanced in here, but yet the kids are getting to get back to some normalcy," Sara Jones, story time mom said.



"It was fun and we missed it. We actually, it's been a while, so we're glad to come back," Amanda Delarosa, story time mom said.



"We worked closely with our county commissioners and (have been) keeping a look at the COVID-19 numbers in the area and making sure that we are being as safe as we possibly can for the community and that's how we came to the decision to start now rather than earlier.