Stop sign changes at intersection of US 285 and 7th street, along with 12th street, to begin on Sept. 18

This change is due to new signals being put into those intersections.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Changes to the stop signs at intersections of US 285 and 7th Street as well as US 285 and 12th Street will taking place on September 18.

According to the Town of Pecos City Facebook, four-way stops sign will be set up at both locations. There will also be digital "Stop Ahead" signs at these locations as well.

These changes need to be implemented as crews continue to work on installing new signals at these intersections.