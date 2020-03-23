TEXAS, USA — Stonegate Mothers of Preschoolers is organizing a teddy bear hunt so children have something to look for on their walks and rides.

For the week of March 22-28, citizens of Midland and Odessa are asked to place a teddy bear in any of their front windows for children and parents to spot.

The bears will provide something for families to look forward to during this time of social distancing and no school.

NewsWest 9 would love to see the pictures from your teddy bear hunt! Text us a picture to 432-567-9991.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Georgia Aquarium live views creates fun for everyone

Watch the polar bears play on virtual time

Color the Basin: Download a free coloring page!