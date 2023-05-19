Stone Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

The Superintendent of HMS released a statement saying they are working with an external investigator to conduct a subsequent personnel investigation.

HOBBS, N.M. — The principal at Stone Elementary School in Hobbs, New Mexico has been placed on administrative leave.

The Superintendent of HMS, Gene Strickland, released a statement to the parents and students at the school saying they are working with an external investigator to conduct a subsequent personnel investigation.

Superintendent Strickland told NewsWest 9 that putting the principal on leave is due to an initial investigation from April that involved an inappropriate conversation between a student and staff member. The current investigation from this week stems from additional information provided to the district.

The original concern was handled in mid-April by HMS and led to the staff member resigning prior to their termination.

Superintendent Strickland made it clear that the principal has not been found of any wrongdoing at this time, but that putting someone in this position on administrative leave is typically while an investigation is being conducted.