Sticking to 2022 fitness goals

"You want to set daily actionable goals that you can do, so you don't lose sight of what your goal is."

MIDLAND, Texas — If you want to take steps to get heathier and fit in the new year, first make a goal.

"You wanna make sure that it is measurable, that you know when your hitting that goal, whenever your progressing toward that goal," said Forburger owner of Crossfit Tall City.

And when it comes to what kind of fitness regime works best for you, try a couple out.

"Definitely try out a few different avenues of fitness, try kickboxing, try jiu jitsu, try CrossFit try regular body building weather that physique training or strength training or just go outside and start running."

Because the key to maintaining a fitness routine is all about doing something you enjoy.

"Fitness shouldn't be a chore, it should be the highlight of your day, your escape from everything so that's why you want to try different fitness avenues so you can find something you can enjoy," said Forburger.

Next, take those steps consistently so you get closer and closer to making that measurable goal.

"You want to set daily actionable goals that you can do so you don't lose sight of what your goal is," said Forburger.

Keep up with those goals and if not everyday is perfect, that's okay.

"Have some grace with yourself, everybody really puts a lot of pressure on themselves for new years resolution, but everyday is a day to get back on track and achieve your goal it's not just a new years thing but an everyday thing so if you fall short one day have some grace and come back ready to go the next day," said Forburger.

Another key component to keep that routine up? A support system.