ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's.

The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds.