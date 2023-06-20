West Texans talk about how they stay safe working in intense heat

For around nine hours a day, five days a week, some people work in extreme triple-digit heat. They stress staying hydrated, wearing a hat and speaking up.

MIDLAND, Texas — For five days a week and around nine hours a day, Florencio Munoz, Anthony Spitzer and Raul Rivera are outside hard at work on their projects.

However, during the summer it can be more challenging for them to work because of the heat.

"We’re kind of used to it, but it gets overbearing," said Munoz. "Our bosses give us money for water and ice. If it gets too hot, we’ll break out the canopy, get a little shade and stop every once and a while and catch up."

When it comes to taking breaks, they take them as needed, but they said it isn't that often.

"We actually keep working until we feel like we need a break," said Munoz. "We’re not like a 10 o’clock stop and take a break, nothing like that. If we can keep on going, we’ll keep on going till lunch and take our 30 minute break and come back and do it again."

Some things that make it easier for them to get through the day is a hat, their canopy and sunblock.

"Once you stay out here too long, it’s like 'wow,' you got to hit that shade and there’s really no shade no where," said Spitzer. "That’s why we bring out the canopy or umbrella, have one of those hats and sunblock, because you’ll get dark out here."

The main thing that gets them through the nine-hour work day is lots and lots of water.

"Stay hydrated, make sure you drink a lot of water, stay hydrated," said Spitzer.

Because if you're not staying hydrated enough while working out here, it can get bad.