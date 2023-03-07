State Representative Landgraf files bill to change 6A football playoff divisions

Landgraf said the bill proposal is meant to help level the playing field in high school football for the 6A schools.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed a house bill to help restore fairness in the Class 6A football UIL playoff divisions.

“This proposal is designed to level the playing field in high school football,” Landgraf said. “It’s not a coincidence that 6A schools all across Texas have been shutout of late-round playoff competition under the current, broken system. Community size is a bigger factor than enrollment within the 6A classification, and I believe UIL’s system should reflect that reality.”

Landgraf also said that despite the schools in the 6A classification all being around the same size, the playoff success has been in favor of only a handful of schools in the largest counties in Texas.

The 6A playoff structure currently divides all the teams into two divisions based solely on school enrollment and does not bring in any other factors. The bill will instead look into the county population instead of the enrollment data. The two divisions would be split into counties with populations over 500,000 compared to county populations under 500,000.