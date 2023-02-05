State Representative August Pfluger opens new office in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative August Pfluger has opened a new office in Odessa.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 1 for the unveiling of his new relocated congressional office located in the Ector County Administration Building.
"But really what it means now is a partnership with the county, Ector County and the Federal Government," Pfluger said. "And it means what I think the Federal Government should be doing is supporting the states supporting the local and state level. And having a transparent and accessible office space is job number one."
If people need help with a federal agency, they can visit Pfluger's new office at 1010 East 8th Street in Odessa.