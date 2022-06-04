State Rep. Landgraf appointed to House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety

This committee is tasked with keeping children safe. Their current focus will be on schools and mass shootings in the wake of Uvalde.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Representative Brooks Landgraf announced Friday he has been appointed to the House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety.

Landgraf is joined by six other newly appointed representatives picked out by House Speaker Dade Phelan.