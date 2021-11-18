State Rep. Brooks Landgraf announces bid for reelection

At this time, no one has filed to challenge Landgraf for the 2022 election.

AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has announced his intention to run for reelection.

Landgraf currently serves as the representative for Texas House District 81, covering Odessa, Andrews and Kermit. He was elected to the position back in 2014.

“I was born and raised in West Texas. I will never stop fighting for West Texas and the Texas House of Representative is where I can best fight for us and our conservative values,” Landgraf said in a press release.

During his time in the Texas House, Landgraf has contributed to pieces of legislation such as the Energy Independence Act and the Active Shooter Alert bill, which Landgraf presented after the 2019 mass shooting in Odessa.