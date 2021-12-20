State of Texas to invest an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education

This brings the total GEER funding for higher education to $362 million since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott has announced today that the State of Texas will be contributing an additional $123.3 million in federal funds to support education.

"The State of Texas remains committed to students and their success in our education systems — that includes ensuring parents have an option to send their kids to a high-quality charter school and providing direct support to families with children who have special needs,” said Governor Abbott. “We have also quickly become a leader in workforce education, reskilling, and upskilling, and this additional funding will ensure a talent-strong Texas that continues to create and import jobs for decades to come."

The final distribution of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds come to the state through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“While COVID-19 has created numerous challenges for schools, the Governor and legislative leadership continue to make public education a top priority," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "For some of our most at-risk students, this significant new round of funding will prioritize getting families across Texas direct access to special education and other targeted supplemental services to support their children’s varied educational needs."