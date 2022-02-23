State of Downtown Odessa address to be held Feb. 24

During the address, the city will look back on the progress made over the year and look forward with the 2022 update to the master plan.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be holding its State of Downtown Address on Feb. 24.

This is the sixth annual event of this kind and will feature a luncheon and awards.

During the address, the city will look back on the progress made over the year and look forward with the 2022 update to the master plan.

Plans to improve Downtown Odessa include wider sidewalks, more trees and new businesses.