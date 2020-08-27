State Fair of Texas will hold drive-thru event featuring food staples and photos with Big Tex

During the drive-the event, you'll be able to eat a Corny dog and snap a photo with Big Tex, who will be wearing a mask this year.

Texans can rejoice a bit because they can still get their state fair fare fix after all.

For the first time in its 134-year history, the State Fair of Texas has announced a special event called "Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru."

Fair organizers say the event will be held in lieu of the annual 24-day exhibition, which was canceled in July.

The best part is you'll be able to eat your favorite food staples and snap a photo with Big-Tex, all while staying socially distant.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 on BigTex.com.

In order to keep everyone safe, fair officials say only a limited number of tickets will be sold for the event.

A special photo-only weekend will also be held if you want to get a photo with Big Tex, who will be wearing a face mask this year.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

The special Big Tex photo-only drive-thru experience will be held Sept. 19 and 20. The package for this event costs $25.

Fair food & photo packages are available for these dates: Sept. 25-27; Oct. 2-4; Oct. 9-12; and Oct. 15-18 (excluding Saturday, Oct.10, due to the AT&T Red River Showdown football game).

Tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows – entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Fair officials said the drive-thru shouldn't take longer than one and a half hours once people enter the gate.

Two food and photo packages will be sold, ranging from $65 to $99. Add-on food items such as corny dogs and turkey legs will be available and range from $10 to $24.

#StateFairofTX is THRILLED to introduce the Big Tex® Fair Food Drive-Thru on select weekends in Sept. & Oct., which means – Big Tex will be waiting to greet you with his iconic, “Howdy, Folks” while you enjoy a selection of your favorite Fair foods. https://t.co/yShHEb6BGP 🤩🎉🤠 pic.twitter.com/WUUD6wcO1G — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) August 27, 2020

For a full list of health and safety protocols for the event, click here.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the North Texas Food Bank.