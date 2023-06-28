State explains reasons for dismissal in Shawn Adkins case

The state filed a Motion to Dismiss Prosecution Without Prejudice meaning that the state can re-file the charges at a later date.

MIDLAND, Texas — On June 27, 2023, the State filed a Motion to Dismiss Prosecution Without Prejudice in the Shawn Adkins case.

With the motion being submitted without prejudice, this means that the State can re-file the charges against Adkins at a later date. The paperwork also goes through the reasons for the state's need to file this motion.

According to the documents, the State needs more time to investigate this case in order to prove the elements beyond a reasonable doubt. The State still makes it clear through the motion that they believe Shawn Adkins is still the primary suspect in the case.

The motion goes through a list of relevant facts that support the dismissal of this case at this time.

Some of those facts include the amount of tips, leads and alternate suspects that have not been properly investigated or cleared yet, differing opinions in soil analysis taking from the remains site and Adkins boots, the lack of physical evidence found at the house, and cellular records taking from towers during the night of the incident.

