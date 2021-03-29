Midland, Odessa health leaders hope to see rise in COVID-19 vaccine interest

"We have seen it decline, I'm hopeful we'll get a little bit of a boost, but I'm not really counting on a huge influx," Russell Meyers, Midland Memorial Hospital CEO said. "We hope that there will be more people that will come in and want to get vaccinated. So far we haven't put any barriers to people coming in, but now that barrier has been removed even from the state level," said Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at ORMC. So why does this matter? Because it's opening the door wider and bringing us closer to our goal: herd immunity.



"We want our economy back on its feet, we want it moving forward full scale, we want to build again, we want to grow and the way that we can do that is by putting this pandemic fully behind us and the thing that'll get us there is if we can get 70-80% of our population vaccinated," Saravanan said.



With a steady supply of Pfizer vaccine from the state, the West Texas vaccine system has made the process of getting the vaccine easy for people.



"I think we're lucky because if you look around the country there are many places where people are still wanting the vaccine and don't have access to it," Saravanan said.



Texans will now have all the access.



"We have over 30,000 people vaccinated in our area and that's a quarter of our population. That's amazing considering the rest of Texas, which is still at around 11% of people vaccinated and the rest of the country ... is even lower," Saravanan said.



So let's keep that tumbleweed rolling, West Texas.



Herd immunity here we come.