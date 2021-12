The park is free to walk or drive through, though donations are accepted.

ODESSA, Texas — From December 2 to January 2, Starbright Village in Odessa will be open nightly.

The huge light display will be open at McKinney Park every night from 6 to 11 p.m. for people to walk or drive through.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted to help keep the event free and provide new displays for next year.