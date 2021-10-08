Stanton remembers a local fallen firefighter

STANTON, Texas — Community members in Stanton came together to honor a fallen volunteer firefighter.
Danny Ireton was killed last week in an accident while on the way to a fire. The accident injured another firefighter as well.
People in Stanton to join in with the Running For Heroes, a non-profit commemorating fallen first responders to remember Ireton.
"In Danny's case, he was a volunteer," said Bobby Neal, a member of the Board of Directors for Running For Heroes. "He didn't do it for the money. He did it because he had a calling in his heart to serve his community here in Martin County. Its just an awesome feeling to come out here and see the support as a community for first responders all over."
You can get involved in Running For Heroes through their Facebook page and website.