STANTON, Texas — Despite rumors that the Stanton police department might be no more, the city council is assuring citizens it will be sticking around.

The department was a topic on the agenda, but the actual discussion was over whether the department would get another police officer.

"We are not going to close the police department," said Stanton mayor Jim Smith.

"We are very concerned about keeping the people of Stanton safe. We want, of course, with everything going on in El Paso and Odessa, we want everybody in this town to be safe and taken care of."

During the city council meeting on September 9, concerned citizens gathered to voice their concerns about the possibility the department would be phased out, or to just find out what was going on.

"I don't blame the people for coming and voicing their opinion because if you hear something, you want to come and make sure it's right, you want to make sure your family is going to be safe. We want Stanton to be safe," said Smith.

In the end, the council denied the department's request for an extra officer. As of now there are seven officers, including two high school resource officers.

