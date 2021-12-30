Stanton City Council passes 3 new city ordinances

These new ordinances cover special event permits, noise inside city limits and unlawful acceleration of vehicles.

STANTON, Texas — The Stanton Police Department is warning the public about three new city ordinances that were passed at the most recent city council meeting.

All three ordinances will have a 12-day grace period, meaning the officers will begin enforcing these starting January 10, 2022.

The first ordinance introduced concerns the acceleration of a motor vehicle. According to the new ordinance, drivers should not intentionally accelerate when operating a vehicle with the intention of drawing a person's attention.

SPD says this act includes the spinning or screeching of tires but does not necessarily have to include speeding.

Fines for violating this ordinance go up to $500.

The second ordinance concerns unlawful noise made in city limits from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

This ordinance makes it unlawful for someone to use or operate any sort of device or instrument to amplify or reproduce any sound on a public street or in any building or premises, especially with the intention of attracting the attention of passerby and that would annoy anyone nearby.

The third and final ordinance passed at the council meeting concerns permits for special events.

Special events is defined as any event that might require the closing or blocking of a street, sidewalk or alley temporarily such as a parade or a festival.

Funeral processions are not included in this ordinance.

An application must be picked up from the police department, filled out, notarized and turned in at least 30 days prior to the event.