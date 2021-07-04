STAAR testing begins, big problems ensue

All across the state, students experienced issues with online portions of the STAAR exams. The question remains, how will the issue get corrected.

MIDLAND, Texas — As STAAR testing began all across the state, the situation turned into a big mess. Students who took certain portions of the test online experience several issues.

These issues include being able to submit answers with slow response times, students being unable to login at the beginning of the test, and students being able to answer some of the questions only to be locked out of answer all of the questions part way through the exam.

It's unclear how many students were affected, but initial estimates are high. Students from elementary school all the way to high school experienced these issues.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) confirmed that the problems were with Grade 4 writing, Grade 7 writing, and English 1.

In Ector County ISD, only high schoolers taking English 1 end of year exams were adversely affected.

"There were issues. The state was working with a vendor to fix it and then they’ll provide us guidance when they can, but at this point we just know we have some kids who were not able to take the English 1 end of course exam today," Mike Adkins, ECISD Communications Officer said.

Midland ISD also experienced these issues. In a statement, superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey said, "The issue primarily impacted our high school students, with a smaller number of junior high and elementary students also affected. Students who completed the test via paper and pencil were able to complete testing. Those who tested online and got locked out of the system will have an opportunity to complete their assessments at a later date, pending guidance from the TEA."

With a certain window of time to take this test, the question remains, when will the districts be able to make these tests up?