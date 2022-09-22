x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

The carnival will be open for four days and feature all sorts of family fun.

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year.

This year's event will run from Sept. 22-25 at 1906 W. Texas Ave.

St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival.

Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Armbands for the carnival are $25 and armbands will not be sold after specific hours. 

For those without armbands tickets are $1 each and rides take 3-4 tickets.

The fair runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday only.

Admission is free, and the fair will feature food, games, face painting and a garage sale booth.

For more information on the St. Ann's Fair, you can click or tap here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Odessa High School student facing criminal charge for using knife during fight

Before You Leave, Check This Out