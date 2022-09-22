St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

The carnival will be open for four days and feature all sorts of family fun.

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year.

This year's event will run from Sept. 22-25 at 1906 W. Texas Ave.

St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival.

Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Armbands for the carnival are $25 and armbands will not be sold after specific hours.

For those without armbands tickets are $1 each and rides take 3-4 tickets.

The fair runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday only.

Admission is free, and the fair will feature food, games, face painting and a garage sale booth.