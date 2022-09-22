St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year.
This year's event will run from Sept. 22-25 at 1906 W. Texas Ave.
St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival.
Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Armbands for the carnival are $25 and armbands will not be sold after specific hours.
For those without armbands tickets are $1 each and rides take 3-4 tickets.
The fair runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday only.
Admission is free, and the fair will feature food, games, face painting and a garage sale booth.
For more information on the St. Ann's Fair, you can click or tap here.