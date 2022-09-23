SRSU Department of Safety investigates incident involving a student entering dorm rooms without consent

The university released a statement on their Facebook page and an allegation of physical contact has been made against the individual in question.

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University's Department of Safety has been investigating an incident involving a male student walking into dorm rooms without consent.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of September 15 according to a press release from the university. Students, facility, and staff were immediately informed about the incident through the Lobo alert emergency notification system.

The student has been identified and new information from the university revealed that an allegation of physical contact has been made against the student in question.

An investigation is still ongoing and counseling has been offered to students who need it.