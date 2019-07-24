MIDLAND, Texas — Across the town, Midlanders have popped up lemonade stands on July 24 to support 3:11 Ministries.

Over half a dozen stands, from businesses to homeowners, have pitched in to help raise funds for the ministry.

The ministry works to serve underprivileged children in West Texas and the money raised will go to help fund things like back to school items and Christmas presents for the children.

The list of stands is constantly being updates on 3:11 Ministries' Facebook page. As of noon, the list is as follows: